Westmoreland wanted man killed

The Westmoreland police are reporting that an alleged gunman, who was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Tuesday, was on the list of wanted men in the parish, and was being sought for multiple murders.

He has been identified as Osean Gordon, otherwise called ‘Tovel’, labourer of Galloway district in Bethel Town. Reports are that about 8 p.m., a team of officers carried out an intelligence-led operation in Galloway in search of Gordon, who was wanted for murder.

Investigations led the officers to a house where Gordon was alleged to have been hiding, and upon the approach of the lawmen a man was seen walking from the dwelling.

On seeing the police he allegedly pulled a handgun and opened fire at them. The fire was returned and Gordon was hit during the confrontation.

A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four live 9mm rounds was taken from him. The wounded man, who was later identified as Gordon, was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the fatal shooting the police reported that Gordon was being sought for sometime now in relation with several incidents of murder around the parish.

“Gordon and a man known only as Pilot were being sought for the December 22, 2018 murder of 24-year-old Shavoy Turner and other murders,” one officer told The Gleaner.

“Turner was shot and killed about 9:15 p.m. in Galloway district by three men, one of whom was later positively identified as Gordon.”

The investigators related that one of Gordon’s cronies, who was known as ‘Thickman’, was also fatally shot by the police in 2019, while the other known as ‘Pilot’ is still on the run, and is being sought by the police.

Tuesday’s fatal shooting is now being investigated by a team from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).