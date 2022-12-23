‘Worst Christmas ever’

PORT ANTONIO, Portland: After two years of COVID-19 restrictions impacted sales during the Yuletide season, vendors at the Musgrave Market in Port Antonio, Portland, were looking forward to the customary pre-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this...

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions impacted sales during the Yuletide season, vendors at the Musgrave Market in Port Antonio, Portland, were looking forward to the customary pre-pandemic rush of holiday shoppers this year. However, they have been left sorely disappointed, saying that business was even better at the height of the pandemic

Marlene Henlon told The Gleaner on Thursday that she has been selling at the Musgrave Market since 1991, and while traditionally, December was a good month for business, there has been no boost in sales realised since the start of this month.

Henlon, who sells a variety of produce, including yellow yam, scallion, onion, pumpkin, carrot, fruits, and leafy vegetables, expressed fear that a substantial amount of her goods could end up spoiled.

“A di worst Christmas dis fi we. Even during COVID, we were selling our goods, and it was far better,” she complained as she scanned the surroundings, desperate for a shopper to stop by.

“Mi nuh know a weh di people dem deh, but nobody nah come ‘round yah, and we still haffi pay market fee every week,” she added.

“Since di supermarket dem start selling similar items, we a get a beating, and it nuh look like things a go change any time soon. Some a we really struggle fi get pon our foot after COVID, and we think say things woulda improve, but it is no better. Dis yah Christmas yah nuh good fi we at all,” the 31-year veteran added.

On Thursday, there were very few customers making purchases when The Gleaner visited the market.

Some higglers were overheard criticising the Government for the situation, noting that the much-touted prosperity during the election campaign had failed to materialise at the market.

They also expressed concern about the number of vendors on the streets of the Portland capital, some of whom have travelled from other parishes to set up shop along the sidewalks in the seaside town. Streets such as William Street, lower and upper West Street, and Harbour Street have been overrun by street vendors.

Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson, who was spotted at the market buying produce, expressed hope that sales will pick up inside the facility on Friday.

He noted that now that there were no COVID-19 restrictions, it is a great opportunity for vendors in the market to earn more this Christmas season.

The vendors are hoping that shoppers will turn out in droves for grand market and keep shopping through the period leading up to New Year’s Day.

