York Town ‘honest man’ seeking investors to change his life

York Town, Clarendon resident Amoy Johnson is hoping his fortunes will turn around by having someone invest in even one of the several inventions he and a family member came up with.

Johnson first came to the public’s attention when he found an envelope with money on September 30, last year that Nurse Faustina Richards collected from a Western Union outlet in May Pen, but lost it.

A father of four, ranging in age from 11 years to nine months, Johnson said he is yearning for a break that will see him being able to take care of his children and his partner.

An accident that Johnson had in 1996 left him with a disabled left hand which makes it difficult for him to secure meaningful employment.

He has been surviving through the goodwill of friends, relatives and the earning opportunities he creates for himself by selling ackees when it is in season and doing other forms of hustlings.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Johnson now wants to move from a ‘hand-to-mouth’ existence by exploring several inventions he and a family member have been working on.

“We have many inventions. We come up with ideas that we haven’t seen and we make sure that it can make life easier,” he shared with The Gleaner.

The invention he is now promoting, that he said is already patented, is a warm water bath – something that was invented with a heating element.

Johnson said it will prove useful to bedridden persons, because the bath could be taken to their bedside making it available for them to use.

“You pour water inside the bath, there is a switch on the outside that also has a thermostat to control the temperature. You can turn it up, you can turn it down depending on how hot you want the water to be,” he said.

Johnson said that although it is useful for bath purposes, it can also be used for those who are plucking chickens. Instead of boiling water to throw in a pan after the chickens are slaughtered, they can just drop it in the electric bath.

The material used is cost-effective as Johnson and his team took a regular bath-tub and retrofitted it. He said they reached out to an entity in China to have a 3D-drawing mould done, but the cost of US$10,000 stopped them in their tracks.

Another invention that he and his team have come up with is a mobile water tank.

“Normally, you have the five-gallon bottles that you take to the pipe. We invented a tank that has a brake, so you going down a hill you can control how fast you go down if by accident it turns over and rolls down a gully, the water will be safe just the same. It won’t spill because of how we design the lock on it,” Johnson shared about the tank he said can hold up to 25 gallons of water.

Johnson also has ointments for joint and muscle pain, liver spot and ‘chigga foot’. ‘Chigger’ is a small parasitic flea that burrows into the skin of a warm-blooded host before laying eggs. They generally attack the feet or hands.

“We are searching for investors who see the idea and say they would like to try it,” pleaded Johnson who wants to make a difference with his inventions that he said will also be targeting the disabled community.