138 Student Living makes Christmas special for wards of the state

On Thursday, 138 Student Living Jamaica hosted a special Christmas treat for over 70 wards of the state with special needs from the Jamaica National Children’s Home near Hope Gardens, and tiny tots from the nearby City of Refuge Home in Mavis Bank.

The well-mannered children waited patiently on the verandah of the Tegwyn Unit of the Jamaica National Children’s Home to be offered drinks, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and delicious chicken. When the clown showed up to perform his antics, the children couldn’t contain their delight, especially when he made balloon crowns for their heads, painted their faces and danced and pranced for their entertainment.

Some children stayed near the bounceabout set up on the grounds, no doubt waiting to be given permission to jump in, while employees of 138 Student Living – which offers student accommodation at The UWI, Mona campus – played balloon ‘fights’ and kicked football with their guests.

Cranston Ewan, chief executive officer of 138 Student Living, together with Cheryl Clarke, human resource manager, and Angella Nelson, executive assistant to the CEO, presented a 43-inch Smart television set to the administrator of the Jamaica National Children’s Home, Yanique Thomas-Shepherd, bringing a wide smile to her face. “Our TV broke down in June this year, so the children are looking forward to enjoying this replacement,” she responded.

Ewan noted that 138 Student Living hosted similar Christmas treats for the wards of the state in previous years prior to the pandemic, but this event was special as it signalled the company’s continued commitment to the home.

He and his team members mingled with the children, while Alton Bailey, health, safety and environmental coordinator, the DJ for the day, enticed the children with the latest music as they danced merrily. The five-hour event ended with the showing of the movie Home Alone.