Christopher Chaplin is Philadelphia consular corps association president

Jamaica’s honorary consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, is the new president of the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia. Chaplin was elected to lead the association at its meeting on December 14, in Philadelphia, and will take office January 1, 2023.

He succeeds Peter Longstreth, honorary consul of Uruguay, whom he saluted for having served the association with distinction. Commenting on his own election to the position, Chaplin said, “Peter has been a great mentor to me over the past two years and I look forward to serving my fellow diplomats with distinction.”

The association’s December 14 election also brought in honorary consul of the Kingdom of Norway Ms Susan Satkowski as vice president; honorary consul of the Republic of Fiji Ms Karen Lawson as secretary,while honorary consul of Hungary Ms Edith Schwartz was elected treasurer.

A career banker whose parents were the late Ken and Joan Chaplin – Ken the distinguished journalist, head of JIS and JAMPRESS, and adviser to Jamaican prime ministers – Christopher Chaplin has worked at financial institutions in both Jamaica and the United States. He was appointed Jamaica’s honorary consul in Philadelphia by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, in April of 2019.

The Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia (CCAP) is the oldest consular organisation in the United States and its members represent 63 countries around the world.