Detective among two charged with cooking oil heist

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North police division have laid charges against two men, including a colleague, with the recent multi-million dollar robbery of a delivery truck laden with cooking oil.

Charged with robbery with aggravation and kidnapping are Detective Corporal Maurice Whittingham 35, and 34-year-old construction worker Michael Daley.

The charges were laid following a question and answer session on Friday.

A court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from an incident, which occurred last Saturday along the Spanish Town bypass in St Catherine.

It is alleged that both men held up and robbed an International Truck laden with cooking from Seprod.

The police said the truck was recovered in the Thetford community near Old Harbour.

The driver and sidemen were reportedly tied up but managed to escape and reported the matter.

Both suspects were subsequently held in connection with the heist.

The quantity of the cargo has not been established by the investigators.

