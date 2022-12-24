Diaspora leaders share Christmas greetings

Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks:

As we end the year, we also reflect on the challenges that we have yet to overcome and must keep in our hearts and prayers those who experienced the grief and challenge of losing a loved one. For them, Christmas falls on heavy hearts and we extend our wishes for strength from sorrow and purpose from pain. Offering comfort, compassion, forgiveness, and most importantly, hope, through simple gestures of care and concern will sustain us.

This season is yet another reminder that we are a great nation, because we are a great people. A special thanks to our diaspora members that helped to make our Jamaica 60 celebrations all over the United States so very memorable.

May the Christmas cheer be felt by each and everyone. And as we do that, may we give God thanks for bringing us safely to this point and ask him to keep us inspired to be greater in 2023.

Jamaica’s consul general to New York, Alsion Wilson:

As Jamaicans, our traditional Christmas dinner, Christmas cake, festivities, reggae-inspired carols, and Grand Market have brought our unique Christmas flair into our extended homes here in the US and across the globe. We have also used the opportunity to engage in numerous charitable initiatives, toy drives and special fund-raisers that have and will continue to make a difference in the lives of our communities.

“Having celebrated our country’s 60th anniversary of Independence, together, with the historic proclamation of Jamaican Flag Day throughout New York, in addition to our signature community gala, this year has been most memorable.

During this special season, may your homes be filled with love, peace, happiness and good health. May this Christmas help us to rediscover the bonds that keep us together and reignite our nation for greatness.

Jamaica Global Diaspora Council member for the n ortheast region, Dr Karren Dunkley :

"For many individuals, the December holiday season represents a time of compassion and thanksgiving.

“As we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the northeast diaspora celebrates the phenomenal successes of its members. Notably, we will continue collaborating to address any challenges we face because we are stronger together. This is a time to amplify actions demonstrating the universal principles of unity, love, and kindness. We must activate these principles by committing ourselves to forgive quickly, love unconditionally, and esteem others above ourselves.

“Let us treasure the time to reflect on the goodness of life and express gratitude for the countless blessings that we have received.

Dr Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diaspora Global Council member for the Southern US Region:

“It is time to be merry and indulge in the spirit of giving. We must continue to give our presence to the children. To build on the empowerment of our southern diaspora as we stay close to our shared vision of a better Jamaica."

Dr Cunningham, who is not seeking re-election to the post of Diaspora Council Member, thanked the community for affording him the opportunity to represent at the highest level.

- Excerpts of Christmas messages