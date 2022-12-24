Dwight Geddes elected to national insurance board

NEW YORK:

Jamaica-born Dwight Geddes has been elected to the board of The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA), the first Jamaican to sit on this august body.

The NAAIA recently announced the results of its 2022 elections and welcomed three new members of the National Board of Directors. Those elected to the board are Dwight Geddes, Sherita Hardy and Rebekah Ratliff, each elected to a three-year term from 2023-2026.

Geddes was born in Jamaica and attended both John Mills Primary School and Jamaica College. Son of the late journalist Tino Geddes, he migrated to the United States in 1985 where he continued his education at Pace University and York College.

Speaking with The Gleaner on his election to the NAAIA’s National Board, Geddes said that it represents a significant honour.

“It means that my peers see the value of my contributions to the industry over the years,” he said.

Geddes pointed out that the insurance industry in the United States is a multibillion-dollar industry and is the fabric that holds everything together in the society.

“Insurance touches every aspect of life,” he emphasised.

INSURANCE INDUSTRY VETERAN

A member of the insurance industry in the United States for the past 25 years, Geddes currently serves as vice-president of the New York Chapter of the NAAIA, a position he will relinquish when he takes up his position on the national board.

The national board oversees the operation of some 23 chapters spread across the United States.

It is the oldest black insurance organisation that brings together members of the insurance profession.

The NAAIA was organised to create a network among people of colour and others employed in or affiliated with the insurance industry. The association currently has 1,700 members and 22 chapters, with others in development, throughout the nation. Its members represent every sector of the industry. NAAIA’s focus is the professional development and personal empowerment of its members, and to serve as a gateway to diverse talent at every level of the industry.

Geddes is the founder of Metro Claims & Risk Management and Geddes Management Group based in Floral Park, New York. A 25-year insurance industry veteran, he has published, presented, and taught industry professionals nationwide on fraud, risk management, automobile claims, catastrophe property trends and diversity, equity and inclusion.

In addition to his experience as a claims executive and insurance broker, Geddes is a certified mediator, insurance expert witness and a FINRA arbitrator. He is the former vice-president for NAAIA’s New York Tri-State Chapter and is on the executive council for the CLM Claims College.