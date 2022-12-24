Global Diaspora Council UK nominations extended

The deadline for nominations to the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC ) UK elections 2023 has been extended to Monday, January 2, 2023, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The GJDC/GJDYC councils are responsible for carrying out aspects of the draft National Diaspora Policy, aligned with the National Development Goals 2030, including: enhancing service delivery to diaspora populations and their organisations, increasing diaspora engagement and participation in national development planning.

Rudi Page, chair of the GJDC/GJDYC electoral committee UK, said: “The GJDC/GJDYC councils are important for the future development of diaspora-led institutions, community structures and skills development to enable diaspora voices to be heard, particularly from within the 18-35 population group which represent the third and fourth Windrush generations.”

Individuals may self-nominate or request family, friends or organisations to nominate on their behalf. All nominations will be considered against the same eligibility criteria.Young persons may also get involved in the process. Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) representatives are elected to serve on a voluntary basis for three years.

In the UK there are two members of the GJDC, one for the north region and one for the south region. Two members of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council are elected at the same time and also serve for three years.

In the United Kingdom there are representative on the GJDC: North – Northeast, East Midlands, West Midlands, Northern Ireland and Scotland. South – London, Southeast, Southwest, Wales, Isle of Wight, Bailiwick of Jersey, Guernsey and Sark, Isles of Scilly.

The electoral committee will review all nominations submitted by the deadline of January 2, 2023. Those eligible to vote will receive their voting ballot by email for the voting period which will last from January 10 to 27.

Successful candidates will be issued a letter of confirmation by the minister with responsibility for diaspora affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

For further information on how to participate in the process, persons can visit the official website: www.glojamcouncils.com or email: uk.glojamcouncils@gmail.com.