Hunts Bay police mourn death of colleague

Police personnel at the Hunts Bay station in St Andrew have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of their colleague, 35-year-old District Constable Herbert Gayle, yesterday in Harbour View.

Reports are that Gayle was driving a private motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a parked motor vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital and died while being treated.

A senior colleague told The Gleaner that the constabulary lost a “real soldier. He was a crime fighter,” the distraught colleague said.

Gayle is the second cop attached to the Hunts Bay Police Station that died from a crash this year.

In April, Constable Donald Carr was killed in a car crash on the Edward Seaga Highway.

It is reported that on April 30 at about 8:00 pm, Carr was travelling to work along the Highway in St Ann when his vehicle got out of control.

The car overturned and landed in a ditch in the vicinity of Golden Grove.

A female passenger survived the crash.

The cops at Hunts Bay are to receive grief counselling.

