IGT delivers on promise to Matthew 25:40 at Christmas tree lighting

The children of Mustard Seed Communities – Matthew 25:40 Children’s Home – were filled with joy as a well-decorated Christmas tree lit up their home on Tuesday, December 13 during a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony hosted by International Game Technology (IGT).

The youngsters were delighted to see the beautifully decorated tree surrounded by a cake and gifts, in particular a Ludo board which served as a reminder of a recent games day which they thoroughly enjoyed at the venue with IGT executives. The items, donated by IGT, set the stage on the cool Tuesday afternoon for the festive Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. The occasion took on new meaning for residents and staff of the Kingston-based children’s home as it symbolised IGT honouring its commitment to support the institution.

Debbie Green, IGT general manager, noted, “What better timing to demonstrate this act of caring than at Christmas? We noted how happy the young men were when IGT senior executives hosted a Big Brother Day last month and promised we would return soon to share another great moment with them. We are staying true to that promise and our commitment to keep supporting them so they will know that we at IGT are here with them for the long haul.”

Green continued, “The lesser clichés that have been attached to this season are overcome mainly by love, respect and genuine kindness for one another. My IGT colleagues and I are delighted to return to this space and celebrate with you in the true spirit of Christmas.”

WISH LISTS

The children, staff and IGT guests joined voices in singing cheerful Christmas carols. They also joined hands in the symbolic lighting of the Christmas tree and cutting of the cake. The IGT team presented canisters containing gift certificates to the boys who are now eager to redeem the vouchers for their requested holiday gifts. IGT had procured the gift certificates for the youngsters weeks ahead of the event after receiving the boys Christmas wish lists.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director of Mustard Seed Communities, was delighted to see IGT, whom she deems “a very supportive partner”, host the event.

She said, “We want to thank IGT for its supportive partnership. We are truly indebted to you for the contribution that your organisation has made, not just to us here but globally.”

Tulloch-Williams also noted that IGT has played an integral role in the students’ education.

“Thanks to the presence of the IGT After School Advantage Centre at the home, the students no longer have to travel to a library to conduct their research or to complete assignments,” she said.

IGT is no stranger to the Matthew 25:40 Children’s Home. In 2018, the company established a computer centre at the institution and has engaged the students in numerous educational and personal development sessions through its flagship community initiative, the IGT After School Advantage programme.