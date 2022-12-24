It’s a family atmosphere in Resource, Manchester

In the cool terrain of Manchester South is the community of Resource. Though sparsely populated, there is no missing the family atmosphere and the sense of camaraderie exhibited by the residents there.

Peter Solomon, who has been living in Resource since his birth, summed up the community in one word – ‘family’. He said he grew up in a culture where everyone looked out for each other.

Rickie Patterson, popularly known in the community as Jim, said there is no need for fences as most yards don’t have barriers separating them.

“Wi nuh have no fence, wi not even have borders. This breadfruit tree is public,” he said, pointing to a tree close to a yard. According to him, whatever produce is in season, neighbours just inform the owners that they are going to pick and that’s all it takes.

Solomon, sharing on the merits of Resource, said unlike some communities which see many of their residents struggling to find something to eat, that’s not an issue for Resource residents.

“From mi a boy a grow up wi grow up and come see each other a share, and that is not restricted to those who live in the community,” he noted.

With the country grappling with crime and violence, Jim noted that if all the communities in the country were like Resource, then “police and soldiers would have nothing to do”.

He is not making an idle claim as Solomon chipped in and shared on how the community deals with conflicts.

“Although we have our little ‘nay nay’, if we just finish quarrel and I hear you say you have sick, I would be there to assist as if we never quarrelled. Also, when anyone ‘step outside’ we quickly bring them back in line,” he shared.

Solomon said they don’t allow conflicts to get out of hand and will have a talk with the perpetrators reminding them what the community is about and the values they stand for.

But with its other selling point – non-stop entertainment – who would have time for conflicts? as Solomon informed that every year from about July 24 until about August 12 there are nightly events.

“A lot of people from here that live abroad, during the summer they come down. Every single night, sometime two parties for the night, sometimes three. Funny enough, you go to the party them and it all depends on who is cooking, the food will finish. So, people look forward to summer holiday here,” he said.

And on the off days that don’t fall under the summer parties, the weekly round-robin ensures the party vibes continue.

With the community big on entertainment, Solomon highlighted the Rosalee Complex which includes a hall for weddings, repast and a bar, now in the advanced stage of completing a structure upstairs which he said will have rooms (for rent).

“We are trying to put everything in the community so if you come and don’t feel like leaving the same day, you can stay over,” he shared.