NCB grants $250K wish for special needs Home

“This is a gift that will continue to give for a very long time!” exclaimed Sophie’s Place administrator, Darcy Tulloch-Williams, who jumped for joy as CEO of the NCB Foundation, Nadeen Matthews Blair, presented her with a cheque for $250,000. The facility, which caters to over 400 children with mental and physical disabilities, was the NCB Foundation’s CEO’s 2022 Grant a Wish pick.

“When the NCB Foundation told us they were coming here today, we started to think about what we could ask them to assist us with for the upcoming year. We did not expect to receive such a generous donation,” stated Williams.

Williams shared that the gift was timely, especially since the facility was facing economic challenges. The home has been operated by non-profit organisation, Mustard Seed Communities, since 1998, and relies heavily on funding from benefactors and the Government.

“The NCB Foundation is rooted in its purpose of empowering people, unlocking dreams, and building communities,” shared Matthews Blair. “Our culture is one of inclusivity and diversity, and we do our best to ensure no one is left behind. Sophie’s Place is playing a remarkable role in ensuring that disabled children can receive a good education, while getting the love and encouragement that they deserve. I think I am lucky, because this was a very easy pick for me this year,” said Matthews Blair.SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS

NCB Foundation’s 2022 Grant a Wish programme aims to recognise and celebrate educators, individuals and community organisations that have made significant contributions to education in Jamaica. Its J$15m budget will be used to grant wishes for teachers, principals, guidance counsellors, community organisations, charities and community heroes, as well as providing laptop and tablet devices for youngsters in need.

The annual programme invites nominations from the public online at grantawish.jncb.com in the categories of ‘Formally Trained Educator’ – a principal, teacher and/or guidance counsellor; ‘Charitable Organisations’ – Charity/NGO/Special Needs/Community Centre); and ‘Community Hero’. Beneficiaries receiving the top votes in each category will receive donations valued at J$750,000 for first place, J$500,000 for second place and J$300,000 for third place. Additionally, ten laptops and ten tablets will be donated to children 17 years old and younger.