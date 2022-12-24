Teen, woman arrested in Clarendon gun find

A teen and a woman were among three people arrested, following the discovery of an illegal firearm in a clothes basket at their home in Hayes, Clarendon today.

The two and another man were arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following a joint police/military operation at about 5 am, the police say.

Police sources say during a targeted search of the premises, a black Taurus pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was recovered in a clothes basket inside a closet.

Further checks of the premises were conducted and four additional 9mm rounds were discovered.

The suspects remain in custody pending further investigations.

