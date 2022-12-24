Woman allegedly used victim’s knife to kill her

One woman is dead, and another has been taken into police custody following a dispute in Spalding, Clarendon on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Jerdene Grant.

Reports from the Police are that at about 2:15 pm, the accused was heading home when she was pounced upon by Grant who threatened to kill her with a knife. A tussle ensued during which the accused managed to disarm Grant and used the same knife to stab her.

Grant was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The parish of Clarendon has recorded 91 murders up to December 12. The figure shows a 10.8 per cent decline, or 11 fewer murders, compared to 102 murders for the 2021 corresponding period.

