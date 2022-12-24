Woman charged for murdering lover

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine have charged Shakera Brailsford with the murder of her 35-year-old lover.

Dead is Tarchus Honigan a construction worker of March Pen Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Brailsford, 26, was charged on Friday following a question and answer session.

Reports are that on December 13, at about 5:50 am, Brailsford and Honigan were at home when an argument develop, which escalated into a physical tussle during which, Honigan was stabbed in the chest with a ratchet knife.

He reportedly collapsed on the ground bleeding from his chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brailsford surrendered to the Spanish Town police and was arrested on suspicion of murder before being charged.

