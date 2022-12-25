August Town CDC spreads Christmas joy through carolling

Residents of communities in August Town, St Andrew woke this morning to the sounds of Christmas carolling from the August Town Community Development Council.

Club members gathered at Bryce Hill Square¸ just before sunrise, with the mission of spreading the joy of the season in the community.

The group sang renditions of 12 days of Christmas, Santa Claus: Have You Ever been to the Ghetto, and Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer, among other classics while walking through the communities of Hermitage and Angola.

It is a tradition that club member and chief organiser of the initiative, Garfield Thompson, says they have been working to revive for the last three years.

"We have decided that we're going to bring back that love and that unity, especially due to the course of how our place has been; ups and down and topsy turvy, we feel like we can bring a joy and a smile to people's faces and let them think on another level," he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He added that the Christmas carolling started on Monday, with one week of activities leading into Christmas.

– Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.