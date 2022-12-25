Be intentional in your financial planning

The birth of Christ brought a phenomenal shift in the trajectory of human existence. The announcement by the angels to the shepherds was words of reassurance Luke 2:10-11 (NLT) “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to ALL people. 11 The Saviour, yes, the Messiah, the Lord, has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!

This was an intentional, deliberate and strategic act of God who set out to redeem us from the effects of the curse of sin over our lives. Galatians 4:4-5 (AMP) “ But when [in God’s plan] the proper time had fully come, God sent His Son, born of a woman, born under the [regulations of the] Law, (5) so that He might redeem and liberate those who were under the Law, that we [who believe] might be adopted as sons [as God’s children with all rights as fully grown members of a family]”.

Consider how intentional God is: Mary and Joseph lived in Nazareth [Luke 1:26] yet the prophet Micah foretold that the messiah should be born in Bethlehem [Micah 5:2]. Given the natural arrangements of life, Jesus ought to be born in Nazareth BUT God allowed a certain man Caesar Augustus to issue a decree that a census be taken and each man was required to report to his place of lineage. Joseph (because he was of the lineage of David) therefore had no choice BUT to go to Bethlehem so that the purpose of God and the Word of God could be fulfilled [Luke 2:1-7]. God will raise up Caesar to ensure that his intentional purpose and Word is accomplished!

As sons of God, we are being shaped and reshaped until we bear the fullness of his image. Therefore, as stewards of the resources (time, talent and treasure) over which God has given us charge, we are also required to be intentional, deliberate and strategic in our approach. This intentional attitude should shape our approach for the oncoming year. Be intentional!

John Maxwel,l in his book Intentional Living, reflects on his epiphany: “ Wishing for things to change wouldn’t make them change. Hoping for improvements won’t bring them. Dreaming wouldn’t provide all the answers I needed. Vision wouldn’t be enough to bring transformation to me or others. Only managing my thinking and shifting my thoughts from desire to deeds would I be able to bring about positive change. I needed to go from wanting to doing”.

Being intentional begins with setting ourselves goals in at least three broad areas of life:

• Spiritual Goals – An improved relationship with God. How much of my time will I allot to spiritual things and the development of my relationship with God?

• Personal Development Goals – This represents your investment in yourself to acquire new knowledge and skills, broaden your perspectives and become the best version of yourself. This is not an absolute state to aspire to; it is relative to where I was yesterday or last year this time. That which does not grow is dead!

• Financial Goals –What will I do to improve my capacity to become financially independent? This includes taking charge of and improving our financial literacy. Ignorance is NOT bliss and financial ignorance is VERY expensive!

As we prepare for the new year (God willing) let us be intentional by setting some SMART goals:

Specific: Make the goals specific – I will increase my devotional time with God by 15 minutes and/or I will read at least one chapter of the Bible daily. I will read four books for personal development this year (one every quarter). I will improve my savings and investments by $XXX for the year by putting away 10 per cent of my gross earnings in an investment account.

Measurable: I can literally measure how much time I spend with God or the books I have read for the year. At the end of the year the statement of account will measure the success of my effort to build my investment portfolio.

Achievable: I have control of my time, I can allocate the time spent in meditation and worship. Reading may not be my best pastime, BUT I will make the effort - I will start with audio books. I will issue instructions to the payroll department to begin deductions to the investment account the first pay cycle in January (Do it now!)

Realistic: The goals are anchored in reality and make sense.

Time bound:I will be working toward these goals in 2023.

The foregoing becomes a stepping stone to launch us on our way as we press towards our wider vision and purpose: This is what I need to do today to get me on my journey and be where I want to be one year from now. Remember, do not be intimidated by the distance, as ‘the journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step’. Commitment and consistency will get you to the goal. As God is intentional, so should you be!

Prayer:

Heavenly father, I seek for the alignment of my life with your will and purpose. As you are intentional in all you do, allow me to bear your image and likeness. Abba, my desire is for your purpose to be completely fulfilled in my life in Jesus’ name, AMEN!

- Gladstone Johnson is the associate pastor of Encounter Ministries International, a chartered accountant and a registered public accountant. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and wealthcreationja@gmail.com.