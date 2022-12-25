Burna Boy falls in love with Jamaica, seek to purchase home

Burna Boy is in love with Jamaica and will seek to purchase a home on the island, while he is also expected to return next year for another vacation.

The Nigerian international music sensation, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu departed the island this evening through the Private Jet Centre at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. Burna Boy and his entourage are headed to Lagos, Nigeria on a private jet, with the flight expected to last 11 hours.

He was met by senior Jamaican government officials Delano Seivewright, Senior Advisor/Strategist at the Ministry of Tourism and Odette Dyer, Regional Director of Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), who bade him farewell. They also presented him with Jamaican souvenirs.

During his stay in Jamaica, Burna Boy vacationed at Tryall Club and partied at Yush, Taboo and 2727 in Montego Bay after wowing his Jamaican fans with a performance at the National Stadium. He also spent time in Kingston.

The Jamaican attractions have the attention of Burna Boy who professed his love for the island and its people with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is overseas, committing to ensuring that Burna Boy has a stellar vacation in the New Year.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As he departs the island, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive tomorrow for a weeklong vacation while the Governor of Maryland, United States of America, Wes Moore is scheduled to depart after spending time at Rose Hall, St James over the holidays.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.