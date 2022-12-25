Celebrate life every day

It is now the festive season and we have different reasons to celebrate in our own unique ways. From scrumptious dinners to baking cakes, family gatherings, exchanging gifts, visiting friends and relatives, showing each other that we love and care are all a part of these celebrations or, for that matter, any special occasion in life. We want to do something different from our regular routine that brings change and joy. In all of this, let us understand the true sense of festivals.

Be it any festival, anywhere in the world, all of them have one thing in common – to experience and express joy. Festivals are reminders that life’s each day is precious and should be lived to the fullest. It is all about being happy in each moment and critically sharing that happiness it with others in every possible way. Feelings of happiness and joy should not confined only to festivals or occasions. In today’s stressful life, you’ll taste the bitterness of stress even in celebrations.

Expression of happiness should not just be superficial and to mask our sorrows by finding solace in external factors. We often search for that inner joy in food and drinks, people, fashion and outings, shopping, buying presents for loved ones – but such happiness is momentary. Festivals are occasions for which you make a to-do list; instead, they should bring zeal and enthusiasm to uplift your inner self.

Let us celebrate this festive season by filling our lives, and that of others around us, with enthusiasm and love. Give thanks and celebrate happiness to every day of life.

Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (meditation courses are free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org.