The Christmas story is our story

The Jamiekan Nyuu Testiment (JNT) iina Luuk 2, “So kaaz Juozif did kom fram Dievid fambili an Dievid did baan iina Judiya, im did afi lef fram Nazaret iina Gyalalii an go a Betliyem iina Judiya. Juozif go de wid Mieri fi get dem niem rait dong. Di tuu a dem did ingiej fi marid dem wan aneda an shi did av biebi iina beli. Wen dem de de, Mieri tek iin fi av biebi, an shi av ar fos pikni, wan bwai. Shi rap im op iina biebi blangkit an put im iina di baks we di animal dem nyam outa, kaaz no spies neva iina di ges ous fi dem.”

I was recently engaged in a conversation in which there was an interesting discussion on how it sounded to say that “ Mieri tek iin fi av biebi.” One of the beautiful observations that I have made with regard to the Jamaican New Testament (JNT), is its ability to convey the message in our ‘heart language’. Maybe the language of the text might even bring home more how realistic and human the story is.

The Nativity of Jesus Christ is easily a Jamaican story. A young girl and her boyfriend are in love. She gets pregnant and, while they are in town, she realises that she needs to have her baby urgently and will not get back to the country in time.

Interestingly, the JNT effectively captures the description of the manger when it notes that “ shi rap im op iina biebi blangkit an put im iina di baks we di animal dem nyam outa… .” It is a scene of desperation. It reminds us of the maxim, ‘Necessity knows no law’. A child born in poor circumstances - dirt floor, chicken and goat and rabbit and rooster making noise. Not a soul to give Mary and Joseph a little mint tea.

I wonder, though, who do Joseph, Mary and Jesus, most resemble in your church or community today? Do we still judge people on the basis of marital status? Thank God, we no longer do the ‘bastard’ talk in Jamaica and the Church any more. However, I understand that there are pastors who still reprimand and discipline women who get pregnant out of wedlock.

HEART LANGUAGE

Mary and Joseph, like many Jamaican couples, want to have a stable family unit. It is not unusual for childrearing to come before marriage most of the time. In our Jamaican reality, many girls, sadly, experience their first sexual encounter without any choice in the matter. Some of those encounters result in an unplanned pregnancy. Often, they find themselves in situations where the balance of power is such that the man of influence and access to cash also dictates that they ‘agree’ to what may be the safest, and even ‘wisest’, thing to do under the circumstances. And that thing is to become sexually involved with him,

We should beware of how we quickly judge young women with children. Similarly, we should beware of how we jump to conclusions when a woman presents as promiscuous. The same obtains for situations concerning abortion.

The Christmas story is our story. It is a human story. It is also about the couple working together in the interest of family.

Take a look again at how liberating language is. Our ‘Jamiekan langwij’ is our heart language. Just watch the faces of Jamaicans as they hear the word in their heart language. Instead of saying “hay”, Luuk 2:16 notes, “ Dem ori an go fain Mieri, Juozif an biebi Jiizas, we did a lai dong iina di bed we mek outa jrai graas.” They hurried to find Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, who were lying down in the hay, or dry grass.

The gospel message, the Christmas story, and the liberating tool of our Jamaican language can open a whole new world of self-acceptance, and awakening. Mek wi plan fi wan gud Jumiekan Crismus. If yu never dwiit yet, riid di stori iina Di Jamiekan Nyuu Testiment pon line. Mek di Crismus ketch yu iina gud muud. Mek di Crismus ketch yu fiilin fain.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com.