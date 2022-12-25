Harbour View motivated to stop poor run against Cavalier

Harbour View assistant coach Sean Fraser is confident that they are motivated to end their winless Jamaica Premier League (JPL) run against Cavalier over the last two seasons when they meet in the first game of tomorrow’s doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 5 pm.

In the other game at the venue, Arnett Gardens play Vere at 7:30 pm, while at Drax Hall, Dunbeholden take on Waterhouse at 1 pm and Molynes go up against Mount Pleasant at 3:15 pm. At Wespow Park, Faulkland will tackle Portmore at 1 pm and Montego Bay United entertain Chapelton Maroons at 3:15 pm. Humble Lion play Tivoli Gardens in the day’s other game at Effortville Community Centre at 3 pm.

Harbour View, despite winning the title last season, lost both preliminary stage matches to the 2021 champions and Fraser said they aim to set that record straight.

"The last game they (Cavalier) won 4-0, so they are on a high. Our game against Tivoli (1-1) some decisions went against us but we have moved on from it.

"We are motivated against Cavalier because we haven't beaten Cavalier for a while, myself and coach (Ludlow) Bernard have not beaten them, so that is our motivation going into the game.

"We are the leaders. We been doing well defensively and we have the most goals scored so far. We are a complete team, coming over from last year. The team is gelling well and players are fitting in properly," Fraser noted.

Since assuming the lead after the second week, the ‘Stars of the East’ have shown impressive form to stay in front, and Fraser insists it is the experience gained from last season.

"The experience of winning a championship has kept us going. Winning the championship taught us a lot. Last year we came from behind, this year we are leading the tournament,” Fraser said.

"When you are at the top, it is hard to maintain, but once you consistently do the right things from the training ground, then it will replicate in the game and you will get the results.

"So it is no burden. It is just to maintain our focus and professionalism and carry it out in the games," he said.

Cavalier's coach Rudolph Speid believes it will be a good match-up and a chance to assess their season so far and although he places Harbour View with the edge, he expects a close match.

"It will be an exciting match, two young teams going at it, so let us see how far we have come in trying to rebuild the team. I don't think we will be outplayed. I think it will be a close game,” Speid said.

"I haven't seen Harbour View and that is a little tricky for us. They have exciting strikers, who score a lot, so we have to find ways to contain them.

"We know we will be enterprising but we know the stakes. A win brings us to second, a loss means we fall back into the pack, and we are trying to avoid that. We play to win, if there is no better we take the draw but we play to win. It will be a close match and will be exciting for the fans," he added.

Harbour View with 14 points, lead Mount Pleasant at the top of the league only on goal difference, with Cavalier following with 12 points, then MoBay with 11 and Arnett and Humble Lion on 10 each.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Dunbeholden vs Waterhouse at Drax Hall at 1 pm

Faulkland vs Portmore at Wespow Park at 1 pm

Humble Lion vs Tivoli Gardens at Effortville at 3 pm

Molynes vs Mount Pleasant at Drax Hall at 3:15 pm

Montego Bay United vs Chapelton at Wespow Park at 3:15 pm

Harbour View vs Cavalier at Anthony Spaulding Complex at 5 pm

Arnett Gardens vs Vere at Anthony Spaulding Complex at 7:30 pm

