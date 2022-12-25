Inmate allegedly attempts to disarm guard, killed

An inmate from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre was shot and killed this morning when he allegedly attempted to disarm a correctional officer.

The Department of Correction Services said the inmate was being treated at a public health facility at about 6:30 am when the incident occurred while he was being escorted to the bathroom.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.