Julianna, May Pen Hospital's first Christmas Day baby this year

Tashieka Gray was all smiles, on Christmas Day, as she cuddled her newborn daughter, Julianna Johnson. Baby Julianna was the first baby born on Christmas Day at the May Pen Hospital in central Clarendon. She was born at 8:34 am.

Gray, who hails from Kellits in the parish told The Gleaner that whilst the delivery process was painful, the nurses were helpful and made the experience worthwhile.

"The nurse made me laugh during the pain," said Gray with a laugh.

Gray, also the mother of an 11-year-old, said atop her priority list, is spending time with family during the Yuletide season.

Meanwhile, Hopeton Steve whose grandson Jamier Henry was born on Wednesday, December 21, was among visitors at the hospital on Christmas Day.

"From him born I come here every day, and I'll be here every day until him and his mother leaves," said the grandfather, beaming with pride, as he whispered “I love you,” to the baby.

Steve, who is now a grandfather of five, said baby Jamier is his first "Christmas baby."

Another baby – a boy – was born at the hospital sometime after 10 am, with another scheduled to be delivered later today.