Savanna-la-Mar vendors express mixed views on grand market

There are mixed views on the differences between grand market this year and previous years by vendors in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland with some complaining about not getting enough customers.

"This grand market is a lot better than the period of the COVID-19. I see where money is being spent and for that I am grateful," a senior female vendor said.

Melon vendor, Camel, theorised that the tempered spirit at grand market activities in the parish was a result of people being afraid to venture into the public space because of crime.

"The grand market this year is not too hot, first time it used to be nicer and better. They don't have that going out vibes again,” Camel said.

Another vendor, who asked that her identity be withheld, argued that those who are claiming that it is a dull grand market are ungrateful.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I am grateful for what is happening now. This year's sales are much better than last year's. It is more resembling that of 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic. They are too greedy, people are spending money and I can comfortably speak to that,” she noted.

Vendors selling toys and clothing stated that they have had some trade, but they have seen better sales in previous years.

Meanwhile, Nesita Delisser, a resident of the parish, told The Gleaner that this year's grand market has more sellers than buyers.

Her observation comes amid more than $227 billion now in circulation for December, according to the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

“It is not crowded as before. People are shopping, but they are not spending large amounts as before," said Floyd Dawkins.

– Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.