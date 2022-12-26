Businessman murdered at home in Negril on Christmas Day

The Westmoreland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a popular businessman who was shot and killed by gunmen in Negril on Christmas Day.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Floyd Walters of Hide Away Lane in Negril, Westmoreland.

The police report that about 7:20 p.m., Walters was at home when armed men gained access to the dwelling and shot him multiple times.

Residents raised an alarm after hearing the explosions and following an investigation Walters was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna la mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

