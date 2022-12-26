Elderly man killed in Westmoreland crash

An elderly man was killed and his pillion injured in a crash along a section of the Torrington main road in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

Killed was 61-year-old labourer Linton Watkin of Hartford district in the parish.

The police report that about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Watkin and another man were travelling on a Green Cobra motorcycle along the Torrington main road.

On reaching a section of the roadway, Watkin, while negotiating a corner, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a metal signpost.

Both men were thrown from the motorcycle and they sustained multiple injuries.

They were rushed to hospital where Watkin was pronounced dead and Smith admitted in serious but stable condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

