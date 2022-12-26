Firearm and ammunition seized at party in May Pen

A firearm and ammunition were recovered at a party in May Pen, Clarendon, on Sunday, the police say.

The police report that about 1:25 a.m., police officers were on mobile patrol at a complex where the event was being held, when they observed a man acting suspiciously.

The police approached the man and he reportedly dropped a black knapsack he was carrying and ran.

According to the police, a search of the bag led to the discovery of a Taurus .38 special revolver with four rounds of ammunition.

The find comes a day after a teen, a woman and a man were arrested in Hayes, also in the parish, following the discovery of an illegal firearm and ammunition in a clothes basket at their home.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.