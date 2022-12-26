Five men in custody following firearm seizure

Five men are in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Spanish Town and West Roads in Kingston 12 on Monday.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that a motor vehicle with five men aboard was stopped at a vehicular checkpoint about 2:35 a.m.

The men were ordered to exit the vehicle.

According to the police, while exiting the vehicle, a Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges fell from the car.

The men were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Detectives assigned to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch are continuing the probe.

