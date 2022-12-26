'I'm getting tired of burying officers' - senior cop

An inspector at the Hunts Bay Police Station says she is tired of arranging funerals for cops and their loved ones.

Citing the frequency of such events, the senior cop, who requested anonymity, said she has been rocked to the core by tragedy as she remembered the last hug and kiss from late District Constable Herbert Gayle.

Gayle succumbed to injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in Harbour View on Friday.

The inspector was among members of the constabulary who were gathered at the St Andrew South Police Division headquarters on Saturday mourning the death of the crime fighter.

The woman inspector said that she was at the hospital when he died.

“Right now, we are in a sombre mood. We are saddened. This comes like a recurring decimal. We buried one of our officers who died by accident recently. It's the same traumatic accident. It's really heart-rending and sad, especially for me because I have to do all the funerals and it is getting really overwhelming for me. Honestly, I am getting really tired of burying officers. I am tired of it,” she said.

The senior officer described Gayle, a 10-year veteran of the force, as a hard worker who was energetic and enthusiastic.

Another of Gayle's colleagues, Claude Hanson, remembered him as a good singer.

“There are times when he would participate in church activities for us. A very good officer, excellent officer, and hard-working,” Hanson said.

He said the morale of the staff is business as usual, as not all will wear their emotions on their face.

This is the second fatal crash involving an officer from the Hunts Bay police in the last eight months.

In April, Constable Donald Carr was killed in a car crash on the Edward Seaga Highway.

It is reported that on April 30, about 8 p.m., Carr was travelling to work along the highway, in St Ann, when his vehicle got out of control.

The car overturned and landed in a ditch in the vicinity of Golden Grove.

A female passenger survived the crash.

“It's also the second officer to die by a bike accident in the last two years,” Hanson said.

After Carr's death, the woman inspector said she wanted to give up on planning funerals.

“Too much to count, and for this year alone about three. The truth is, I don't know if this time is gonna be different, but I have never buried one police, it's always two or three at the same time. I hope it doesn't happen this way this time. We are praying against that,” the senior cop said.

Grief counselling for the officers has begun.

As at December 23, a total of 465 persons died from 404 fatal collisions.

A record 487 crash fatalities were registered in 2021.

- Andre Williams

