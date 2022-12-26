KSAMC expands homeless feeding programme

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams has revealed that the feeding programme for the homeless has been expanded to include more of the capital city's most vulnerable.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) now provides more than 800 meals twice per day, Williams said in a Gleaner interview while distributing 400 meals to the homeless at the Marie Atkins Night Shelter on Hanover Street in Kingston, Sunday.

The mayor said that the two-year COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the daily distribution of the meals.

"What we do in the city must be a part of the character of the city, so it is important to us that people see us as a caring people. We are very passionate about what we do, and we believe that this must be demonstrated in what we do," stated Williams.

He disclosed that the construction of the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Facility is a major step in providing more opportunities for the homeless.

"This is more than a homeless shelter. As the name suggested, it is a facility where we transition the folks for the world of work," he said.

Against the backdrop of violence against homeless people over the last two years, with at least 10 fatalities, the mayor said that such incidents are now on the decline. He attributed that trend to increased vigilance by the security forces and the efforts of the municipal corporation to provide shelter.

Williams highlighted the KSAMC's intervention in seeking to empower the homeless by providing them with jobs as environmental wardens - a strategy he described as transformative.

"Being productive individuals helps to transform their entire personality," Williams said.

-Ruddy Mathison

