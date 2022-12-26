Men shot as cops attacked while shutting down party in Westmoreland

Two men remain in hospital after being shot by the police during an operation to shut down an illegal party in Ricketts River, Westmoreland on Christmas Day.

The police say the cops took evasive action after the team came under an attack while trying to lock off the event.

The police report that information was received around 3:20 a.m. about an illegal party being held at a bar in Ricketts River.

They say a team was sent to the location and that while the cops were attempting to shut it down they reportedly came under an attack by the two men and other patrons.

According to the police, the lawmen were forced to open fire at the angry mob, hitting both men in the process.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The injured men were taken to hospital, where they were admitted under police guard.

The incident is now being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.