Portmore plaza fire estimated at $15 million

Preliminary estimates of Sunday’s fire at C & G Plaza in Portmore, St Catherine have been put at approximately $15 million.

Beer Grillz Bar and Restaurant and Charmz Hair and Beauty Palace were extensively damaged by the blaze.

Public relations officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emeleo Ebanks told The Gleaner that the fire department received a call about 7 p.m.

He said units from the Waterford and Spanish Town fire stations responded.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We got information from both owners that there was a combined estimated loss of $15 million but no reports of injuries or death. We have investigators on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.”

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) this morning restored electricity supply to plaza following a safety assessment.

- Christopher Serju

