Spanish Town Infirmary residents feted

There were high spirits at the Spanish Town Infirmary in St Catherine today as residents were feted.

The seniors were provided with meals and other treats by Super Willy Promotion along with its partners Old Tavern Wines and Brunswick.

"We are very appreciative of the gesture as this allows for our kitchen staff to be home while the residents are being fed,” said senior nurse Yvonne Gordon.

"We just want to have this kindness continue through the years to come," she added.

Meanwhile, Hornet Williams said that this year there was a collaborative effort that was designed to reach more needy people.

"For years, it was Super Willy Promotions, but it has grown and two additional sponsors have come on board and the efforts have made it stronger to benefit more people in a controlled setting," Williams said.

Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott said it was a great feeling to see the residents benefit from the spirit of volunteerism after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Rasbert Turner

