Two men hospitalised following Hanover bar fight

Two hotel workers sustained chop wounds during a fight at a bar in the community of Rejoin in Hanover early this morning.

Both men, a 42-year-old gardener and a 52-year-old tennis trainer, remain at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea.

The police say the incident happened around 1:15.

It is reported that the two were at a bar in the community when a dispute developed between them.

During the dispute, the gardener reportedly left the bar and later returned with a machete which he allegedly used to chop the other man.

The man then managed to disarm his attacker of the machete, which he then reportedly used to chop him.

Community members rushed both injured men to hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

The incident is now being investigated by the Sandy Bay police.

- Hopeton Bucknor

