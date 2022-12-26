Vendors must be treated with respect, says mayor

Stung by criticism of municipal police who were videoed smashing vending stalls in the downtown commercial district, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams empathised with the hawkers on Sunday and insisted that they be treated with respect.

Williams, speaking at a benevolent event for the city's homeless, acknowledged that there have been challenges in striking a balance between street vending and the enforcement of public-order regulations.

"From day one, we made it clear to enforcement officers working within the city space that our vendors must be treated with the dignity they deserve," Williams, who chairs the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), said in a Gleaner interview.

Though the incident is believed to have occurred in September, it went viral in the days leading up to Christmas - a period when vendors jostle for space along Kingston's crowded streets to capitalise on a surge in commerce.

That includes the Grand Market shopping frenzy on Christmas Eve when some rules are formally waived for the short term or winked at by enforcement teams.

While not disclosing details of his intervention, the mayor noted that he met with one of the affected vendors. Williams said that the matter had been resolved.

"We never like these incidents, but I believe we are moving forward. It is something that we are on top of. We did not ignore it; we monitored it, and we will continue to provide the level of training to our enforcement officers, recognising that they have a difficult job to perform," said Williams.

It is unclear whether the KSAMC has activated disciplinary action against the implicated municipal personnel or if compensation for property damage was part of the resolution.

-Ruddy Mathison

