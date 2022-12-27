Kingston man charged with murder of 47-y-o bearer

A Kingston man has been charged with last month's shooting murder of 47-year-old bearer David 'Smokey Joe' Rowe in the parish.

The alleged killer is Jovanie Thompson, 22, from Woodrow Street in Kingston 12.

The incident happened on Septimus Street on November 30.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 11:10 p.m., Rowe was at home on Septimus Street, when he was allegedly called out by Thompson, who other men accompanied.

An argument developed, and it is alleged that Thompson pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened gunfire, hitting Rowe.

The police were summoned, and Rowe taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson was arrested in Manchester shortly after.

He was charged by detectives at the Denham Town Police Station on Monday.

