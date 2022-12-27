No motive yet for Christmas Eve murder in Old Habour Bay

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are yet to establish a motive for the Christmas Eve killing of a man on Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay.

Dead is 37-year-old Rupert 'Emperor' Simpson, an unemployed man from the community.

Residents reported hearing explosions about 6 p.m. on Saturday, and called the police.

Simpson was found suffering from gunshot wounds near a Nissan Tiida motor car with its engine still running and headlights on.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

