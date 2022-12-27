No motive yet for Christmas Eve murder in Old Habour Bay
Published:Tuesday | December 27, 2022 | 5:18 PM
The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are yet to establish a motive for the Christmas Eve killing of a man on Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay.
Dead is 37-year-old Rupert 'Emperor' Simpson, an unemployed man from the community.
Residents reported hearing explosions about 6 p.m. on Saturday, and called the police.
Simpson was found suffering from gunshot wounds near a Nissan Tiida motor car with its engine still running and headlights on.
Simpson was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.
- Rasbert Turner
