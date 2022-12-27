Two charged over seizure of gun at Clarendon home

Two persons have been charged over the seizure of an illegal gun at their home in Hayes, Clarendon on December 24.

They are 29-year-old sales clerk Judian Whyte and 30-year-old Wayne Spencer, a construction worker.

They are from the community of Top Hill in Hayes, where they were arrested.

The two have been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited ammunition.

The offences are under the Firearms, Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation Act, a law recently approved by Parliament.

The police say about 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve, a team conducting operations searched the home of the two and one Taurus pistol with a magazine and twelve point 40 cartridges were found.

A court date has not been announced.

