70 charged under new Firearms Act

Some 70 persons have been charged under the new Firearms Act.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said that the 63 men and seven women were charged between November 1 and December 20.

Anderson, who was speaking at a media briefing at Jamaica House today, said the majority of those charged fall in the 16 to 30 age group.

Penalties under the new Firearms Act range from 15 years to life imprisonment.

A two-week gun amnesty was instituted in November to allow persons to hand in illegal weapons to avoid significant sentences under the legislation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Anderson said he's looking forward to the new sentencing regime that will be imposed on those convicted under the new act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.