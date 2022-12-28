Denham Town vendor murdered at home

The Denham Town police are probing the shooting death of a man at his house on Tuesday.

He has been identified as vendor Dean 'Deanie' Simmonds, who operated along North Street in Denham Town.

The police report that residents reported hearing explosions around 4:20 a.m.

The police were called to the area.

Upon arrival, Simmonds was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.