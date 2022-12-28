Handgun seized in Westmoreland, men arrested

The police in Westmoreland are reporting the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition at Goldsmith Lane on Tuesday.

It was reported that about 12:15 p.m. a team was on an intelligence-led operation in the community when two men were accosted.

The men were searched and the firearm - a Glock 26 pistol fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition - was taken from one of them, according to the police.

Both men were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld as the Savanna-la-Mar police continue their investigation.

