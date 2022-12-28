Health ministry monitoring COVID-19 surge in China

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it is closely monitoring and gathering data on the COVID-19 situation in China and other parts of the world, amid reports of rising cases.

In an audio recording Wednesday afternoon, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, said there are particular circumstances in China that have led to the increase in its numbers.

She added that the ministry is also aware of the changes in climate and the increase in travelling and crowding at this time, which will cause an uptick in viral illnesses, including COVID-19.

Bisasor McKenzie said the ministry will further update the country on this and other public health matters in the coming days.

"We continue to urge Jamaicans to practise the infection prevention and control measures to safeguard against these illnesses by washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, avoid crowds and getting vaccinated," she stated.

The chief medical officer reminded that COVID-19 vaccines are available at health centres across the island.

"Persons, who have not been vaccinated, should go and get vaccinated and persons who have not received their booster should go and do so at this time," she urged.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls.

China's “zero COVID” policies had kept China's infection rate low but fuelled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

