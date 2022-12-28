Local footballer charged for allegedly stealing teammate's pay cheque

Several charges have been laid against local footballer Devonte Walker, who is accused of stealing a teammate's cheque and forcing him to make false reports to the club's administration.

The 19-year-old football player, of Fairview Drive, Kingston, has been charged with assault at common law; being in possession of a prohibited weapon; using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony; and conspiracy.

The Olympic Gardens Police say about 7:30 p.m., on December 8, another player at the football club received his monthly wages via cheque.

The player reportedly placed the cheque in his pocket and left his belongings in the players' changing area.

Upon his return, the cheque could not be found.

A report was made to the police and Walker emerged as a suspect.

During investigations that followed, closed-circuit television footage was unearthed that showed a man believed to be Walker cashing the missing cheque at a wholesale about 7:45 p.m., on December 8.

Walker is also accused of calling the complainant to a location in Kingston 11, where he held him at gunpoint and forced him to report to the club that the money had been returned.

He also allegedly threatened him not to return to training.

Upon the conclusion of their investigations, detectives arrested Walker and subsequently charged him on Tuesday.

