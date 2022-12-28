Man charged over multimillion-dollar Portland store robbery

The police in Portland have charged a man in relation to the theft of clothing and other items from a store valued at over $8.2 million.

Charged with shop-breaking and larceny is 26-year-old Sashane Kennedy, otherwise called 'Hundred' or 'Six', a construction worker of Hall's Avenue in the parish.

Kennedy was charged on Tuesday.

His court is yet to be finalised.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5, the complainant received a telephone call informing her that her shop, which is located on Williams Street, was broken into.

The complainant then went to her business and discovered that clothing and shoes were missing.

The value of stolen items is estimated at $8,254,500, according to the police.

During the investigation, police tracked the stolen goods to Kennedy, who was reportedly found with several items in his possession.

He was subsequently charged.

