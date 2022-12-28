Mason charged following robbery of $4,000 in St Ann

A St Andrew mason has been charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on November 22.

He is 45-year-old Steve Johnson, otherwise called 'Mikey', of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

The Ocho Rios police say about 11:40 p.m., Johnson and another man allegedly held up the complainant on Milford Road and robbed him of $4,000.

The alleged robbers then escaped on foot in the area.

On Thursday, December 22, the complainant was walking in the Ocho Rios town centre when he spotted Johnson.

He alerted the police and pointed out Johnson to them.

Johnson was then arrested and later charged.

