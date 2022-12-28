PM wants Vale Royal Talks on SOEs

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will be seeking to get consensus with the Opposition on the use of states of public emergency.

Holness charged that it has made several attempts to get the opposition onboard.

The parliamentary opposition has criticised the use of the security measure arguing that it is not an effective tool but moreso an avenue to breach the rights of Jamaicans.

It has also questioned the constitutionally of the use of the SOEs given a court ruling.

SOEs were declared in seven parishes on November 15 but those lapsed after 14 days after the Government failed to get the support of the Opposition in the Senate for their extension.

Given the declared stance of the opposition, this has seen new SOEs being imposed following their expiration.

This morning, the Prime Minister announced the imposition of the security measure in several parishes.

Responding to a question about engaging the opposition on the issue, Holness indicated that in early January he intends to again reach out to the opposition on the matter.

He said the framework of the Vale Royal Talks will be used for the discussion.

He said he takes his role of 'chief consensus builder' seriously, noting that at times this can be a difficult task.

