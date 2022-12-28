Portmore man charged after wife dies following altercation

Fifty-year-old Paul Walker, a construction worker of Caymanas Gardens in Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with the murder of his wife, 44-year-old Nicola Walker.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 06, Walker and his wife were at home when an argument developed between them.

It is alleged that Walker kicked and punched his wife all over her body causing swelling, bruises, and pain.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the injured woman was then taken to hospital where she later succumbed.

Walker was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised.

