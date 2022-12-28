Traffic changes for Fireworks on the Waterfront

Members of the public are being advised that in order to facilitate preparatory work needed for the return of Fireworks on the Waterfront on Saturday, December 31, a section of Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston will be closed.

The police say the closure goes into effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, when persons will not be able to turn left onto Ocean Boulevard from Nethersole Place or Church Street.

The area will remain closed off until after the event.

However, persons will have access to the Bank of Jamaica parking lot and delivery chute.

Other road closures will go into effect at midday on Saturday, December 31.

Port Royal Street, at its intersections with Peter's Lane and Ocean Boulevard, will be closed.

Meanwhile, several areas along Port Royal Street will be converted to two-way traffic to allow for easy access to designated parking areas.

These are:

1. The Port Royal Street/Church Street intersection

2. The Port Royal Street/Orange Street intersection

3. The Port Royal Street/Princess Street intersection

4. The Port Royal Street/West Street intersection

Tower Street, between its intersections with King Street and Church Street, will also be converted to two-way to allow for easy access to the designated parking area.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes carefully.

Police personnel from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch will be in the environs to monitor the situation.

All persons should obey their instructions as they work to limit congestion and ensure the safety of all persons.

