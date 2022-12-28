Trelawny farmers scramble for scarce animal feed

Chaos reigned at a farm store on Falmouth Street in the Trelawny capital, on Wednesday, after news spread that a trailer loaded with pig and chicken feed was headed to the store.

Desperate farmers begged to be sold the feed before it could be fully unloaded and placed in the storeroom.

The owner was forced to close his shutters as the desperation boiled over.

Instructions from an employee saw most of the farmers later queuing to be sold.

Arlene a chicken farmer from Sherwood told The Gleaner: "It is going one week now and my chickens are dying. They have started attacking each other, resulting in deaths. I am losing most of the 130 chickens I had planning for Christmas sale."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"God help us, mi can give the pigs drop breadfruit, cocoa head, but nothing for the chicken them. Mi nuh have it already and now come dis ya disaster," Veronica, who rears chickens and pigs lamented.

Farmers have been complaining of a shortage of animal feed, with some claiming loss of livestock as a result of the lack of feed.

The agriculture ministry and animal feed suppliers have said the shortage should ease soon.

-Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.